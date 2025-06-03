Coal Ministry Launches C CARES 2.0: A New Era in PF and Pension Disbursement

The coal ministry has taken a significant step by launching the C CARES Version 2.0 portal to modernize provident fund and pension disbursement in the coal sector. This initiative is aimed at bringing coal workers, coal management, and the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) into a cohesive digital framework.

Announced on Tuesday, the new portal facilitates real-time tracking of claims, greatly reducing settlement times. This development aligns with the government's objective of enhancing social security for coal workers by ensuring efficient service delivery.

The web portal, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), was launched by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. It signifies a commitment to digital governance, embodying 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

