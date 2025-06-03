Left Menu

Coal Ministry Launches C CARES 2.0: A New Era in PF and Pension Disbursement

The coal ministry has introduced C CARES Version 2.0, a revamped web portal aimed at streamlining provident fund and pension disbursement. This platform unifies coal workers, management, and the CMPFO, offering improved transparency and efficiency in social security services for the coal sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:27 IST
Coal Ministry Launches C CARES 2.0: A New Era in PF and Pension Disbursement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The coal ministry has taken a significant step by launching the C CARES Version 2.0 portal to modernize provident fund and pension disbursement in the coal sector. This initiative is aimed at bringing coal workers, coal management, and the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) into a cohesive digital framework.

Announced on Tuesday, the new portal facilitates real-time tracking of claims, greatly reducing settlement times. This development aligns with the government's objective of enhancing social security for coal workers by ensuring efficient service delivery.

The web portal, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), was launched by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. It signifies a commitment to digital governance, embodying 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025