World Boxing Faces Backlash Over Privacy Breach in Mandatory Testing Announcement

World Boxing has issued an apology for naming Imane Khelif in their statement about mandatory sex testing for all competitors, admitting her privacy should have been respected. The governing body had mentioned Khelif in a letter sent to the Algerian Boxing Federation, sparking backlash amid ongoing gender-eligibility discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:04 IST
Imane Khelif

World Boxing, the governing body overseeing boxing competitions, has issued an apology after naming Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif in a statement on mandatory sex testing. The organization admitted it failed to protect Khelif's privacy, as backlash emerged regarding the gender-eligibility policy.

Khelif's mention in a letter to the Algerian Boxing Federation drew criticism and concern. The letter stated that Khelif "may not participate in the female category" until she completes the mandated test. World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst personally apologized for the oversight to the Algerian Federation's president.

In a recent announcement, World Boxing stated that athletes aged 18 and over must undergo a PCR genetic test. This policy decision arrives after World Boxing's growing influence, as it takes responsibility for events in the 2028 Olympics, following provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

