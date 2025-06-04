World Boxing Faces Backlash Over Privacy Breach in Mandatory Testing Announcement

World Boxing, the governing body overseeing boxing competitions, has issued an apology after naming Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif in a statement on mandatory sex testing. The organization admitted it failed to protect Khelif's privacy, as backlash emerged regarding the gender-eligibility policy.

Khelif's mention in a letter to the Algerian Boxing Federation drew criticism and concern. The letter stated that Khelif "may not participate in the female category" until she completes the mandated test. World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst personally apologized for the oversight to the Algerian Federation's president.

In a recent announcement, World Boxing stated that athletes aged 18 and over must undergo a PCR genetic test. This policy decision arrives after World Boxing's growing influence, as it takes responsibility for events in the 2028 Olympics, following provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee.

