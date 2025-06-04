Reddit Rebounds: Resolving Outage Impacting Thousands
Social media platform Reddit experienced an outage affecting nearly 31,000 users on Tuesday. The issue, tracked by Downdetector.com, was resolved after an investigation into elevated errors. At its peak, 30,817 users were affected, with shares of Reddit dipping by 1.5% following the incident.
