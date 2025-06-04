Reddit Rebounds: Resolving Outage Impacting Thousands

Reddit, the popular social media platform, faced an outage impacting nearly 31,000 users this Tuesday, as reported by Downdetector.com.

Following an investigation into elevated error reports, Reddit announced that the issue was resolved, though the exact number of affected users could differ. At its worst, the outage impacted 30,817 users, dropping to 529 by mid-afternoon.

Consequently, Reddit's shares observed a 1.5% downturn. Downdetector compiles various status reports to track outages, providing a vital service in monitoring such disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)