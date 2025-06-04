Left Menu

Reddit Rebounds: Resolving Outage Impacting Thousands

Social media platform Reddit experienced an outage affecting nearly 31,000 users on Tuesday. The issue, tracked by Downdetector.com, was resolved after an investigation into elevated errors. At its peak, 30,817 users were affected, with shares of Reddit dipping by 1.5% following the incident.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reddit, the popular social media platform, faced an outage impacting nearly 31,000 users this Tuesday, as reported by Downdetector.com.

Following an investigation into elevated error reports, Reddit announced that the issue was resolved, though the exact number of affected users could differ. At its worst, the outage impacted 30,817 users, dropping to 529 by mid-afternoon.

Consequently, Reddit's shares observed a 1.5% downturn. Downdetector compiles various status reports to track outages, providing a vital service in monitoring such disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

