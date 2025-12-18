Pulwama Terror Case: Four-Year Imprisonment for Accused

An accused in a terrorism case in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison after confessing to his role in the crime, announced a police spokesperson on Thursday.

In what officials are calling a significant achievement in counter-terrorism efforts, Pulwama police secured a conviction after the accused admitted involvement during a video-conferenced court session. The case, initially registered on December 1, 2020, cited violations of multiple sections of the ULA(P) Act, IPC, and Arms Act.

Zamir Sadiq Lone, arrested in November 2021, was the convict among a group of terrorists associated with the case. Three others were eliminated in prior security operations. The court imposed a sentence of imprisonment and a fine, underscoring the state's commitment to tackling terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)