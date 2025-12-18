Pulwama Terror Case: Four-Year Imprisonment for Accused
Zamir Sadiq Lone, accused in a Pulwama district terror case, receives a four-year and four-month prison sentence after admitting involvement. The case began in December 2020 and involved other terrorists who were previously neutralized. The sentencing marks a major victory in the ongoing battle against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
An accused in a terrorism case in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison after confessing to his role in the crime, announced a police spokesperson on Thursday.
In what officials are calling a significant achievement in counter-terrorism efforts, Pulwama police secured a conviction after the accused admitted involvement during a video-conferenced court session. The case, initially registered on December 1, 2020, cited violations of multiple sections of the ULA(P) Act, IPC, and Arms Act.
Zamir Sadiq Lone, arrested in November 2021, was the convict among a group of terrorists associated with the case. Three others were eliminated in prior security operations. The court imposed a sentence of imprisonment and a fine, underscoring the state's commitment to tackling terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
