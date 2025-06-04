Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Hopes
China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced gains driven by biotechnology and rare earth sectors, buoyed by the anticipation of a discussion between the U.S. and China that could alleviate trade tensions. Investors are cautiously optimistic despite the ongoing instability and macroeconomic pressures.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong jumped 0.6%, led by a significant 3.2% rise in the Hang Seng Healthcare Index. This surge was driven by investor confidence in the earnings growth of innovative drug manufacturers.
In A-shares, the index tracking Hong Kong brokers rose by 2.7%, while 5G communications and the CSI Rare Earth Industry Index increased by 2.5% and 2.2% respectively. However, concerns linger over U.S. debt issues and tariff uncertainties, which analysts believe will continue to unsettle markets.
