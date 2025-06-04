Left Menu

Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Hopes

China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced gains driven by biotechnology and rare earth sectors, buoyed by the anticipation of a discussion between the U.S. and China that could alleviate trade tensions. Investors are cautiously optimistic despite the ongoing instability and macroeconomic pressures.

Updated: 04-06-2025 14:17 IST
China and Hong Kong stocks saw an upturn on Wednesday, riding on the rally in biotech and rare earth shares. Investors were encouraged by the possibility of a call between the U.S. and China aimed at easing trade tensions.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong jumped 0.6%, led by a significant 3.2% rise in the Hang Seng Healthcare Index. This surge was driven by investor confidence in the earnings growth of innovative drug manufacturers.

In A-shares, the index tracking Hong Kong brokers rose by 2.7%, while 5G communications and the CSI Rare Earth Industry Index increased by 2.5% and 2.2% respectively. However, concerns linger over U.S. debt issues and tariff uncertainties, which analysts believe will continue to unsettle markets.

