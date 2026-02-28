Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Dive into Rare Earths and Titanium

Andhra Pradesh aims to reduce India's dependence on Chinese supply chains by leveraging its rich beach sand reserves. The state plans to establish a new manufacturing hub along its coastline, focusing on rare earths and titanium-based minerals, potentially transforming it into a key player in critical minerals production.

Updated: 28-02-2026 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh is set to tap into its extensive beach sand reserves of rare earths and titanium minerals, a strategic move to lessen India's reliance on Chinese-dominated global supply chains. The state will create a new downstream manufacturing hub along its coastline, according to a recent press release.

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) reveals the state has the second-largest beach sand mineral reserves in India, accounting for about 25% of national resources. High concentrations of ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite make it a significant source for rare earth elements, crucial for industries like aerospace and electronics.

With plans to capitalize on these resources, Andhra Pradesh has secured approvals for ten major beach sand deposits, covering thousands of hectares. The state aims to build a coastal value-addition corridor that enhances logistics and lowers production costs, positioning it as a strategic materials corridor fostering India's industrial growth.

