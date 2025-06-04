Left Menu

Indian businesses excel in using generative AI, marking significant returns on investment, according to Adobe's 2025 trends in India. A survey reveals notable success in AI-driven content creation and productivity boosts. Future growth depends on solving data issues and adopting agentic AI for enhanced customer journeys and efficiency.

Indian Businesses Lead in AI-Driven ROI
  • India

Indian businesses are setting a new standard in the adoption of generative AI, achieving substantial returns on investment, as reported in Adobe's 2025 AI and digital trends snapshot for India. The study surveyed 345 executives and 841 consumers, revealing that nearly 23% of Indian businesses show measurable success from AI adoption, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the survey, executives noted remarkable benefits from generative AI, including increased content ideation and production speed (73%) and heightened productivity and efficiency (67%). 'Indian businesses are globally pacing in realizing ROI on AI initiatives by enhancing scale, speed, and efficiencies,' stated Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India.

Looking ahead, continued growth will require investments in resolving data challenges and adopting agentic AI to free teams from repetitive tasks, enabling meaningful customer interactions. Businesses also prioritize optimizing customer journeys and boosting efficiency in repetitive tasks for broader growth by 2025, the study highlighted.

