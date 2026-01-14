Daryl Mitchell's Heroics Lead New Zealand to Historic Win Against India

Daryl Mitchell delivered a stunning performance with an unbeaten 131, guiding New Zealand to a formidable seven-wicket victory over India in the second ODI on Wednesday. This win brings the series to a thrilling 1-1 tie as New Zealand successfully chased down India's total of 284/7 with 15 balls to spare at Rajkot.

New Zealand faced challenges when Daryl Mitchell stepped in at 46-2, but he quickly turned the game around with Will Young. Their partnership amassed an impressive 162 runs, with Mitchell reaching his eighth ODI century. Young contributed significantly with 87 runs, though his innings ended after top-edging a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav.

Bowler Kristian Clarke was crucial for New Zealand as he took three key wickets, including Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli. India's KL Rahul starred with an unbeaten 112, forming partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The final match in Indore promises to be a gripping series decider before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

