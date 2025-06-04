Uniqus’ ESG UniVerse Revolutionizes ESG Reporting in Japan

Uniqus Consultech has joined forces with Sustainable Lab to advance ESG reporting capabilities in Japan through the ESG UniVerse platform. Aimed at guiding companies through their ESG journeys, the platform integrates innovative GenAI technology to enhance data management and support strategic decision-making.

The collaboration has birthed TERRAST, powered by ESG UniVerse, focusing on bridging the gap for Japanese companies preparing for the Sustainability Standards Board of Japan (SSBJ) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) compliance. As regulatory demands rise, TERRAST addresses the critical need for a comprehensive ESG data management tool.

The ESG UniVerse platform provides multi-framework compatibility, data integration flexibility, and advanced analytics to bolster transparency and governance. Co-founder Jamil Khatri emphasizes the strategic alliance with Sustainable Lab as a move to provide robust technological solutions that meet modern regulatory requirements while aligning with Uniqus' philosophy of combining domain expertise and scalability.