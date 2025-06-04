Left Menu

Uniqus’ ESG UniVerse Revolutionizes ESG Reporting in Japan

Uniqus Consultech and Sustainable Lab have partnered to introduce ESG UniVerse in Japan, a platform designed to streamline ESG reporting. The platform supports compliance with emerging regulations like SSBJ and CSRD, facilitating accurate disclosures and strategic use of non-financial data, thus enabling companies to meet evolving ESG expectations efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uniqus Consultech has joined forces with Sustainable Lab to advance ESG reporting capabilities in Japan through the ESG UniVerse platform. Aimed at guiding companies through their ESG journeys, the platform integrates innovative GenAI technology to enhance data management and support strategic decision-making.

The collaboration has birthed TERRAST, powered by ESG UniVerse, focusing on bridging the gap for Japanese companies preparing for the Sustainability Standards Board of Japan (SSBJ) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) compliance. As regulatory demands rise, TERRAST addresses the critical need for a comprehensive ESG data management tool.

The ESG UniVerse platform provides multi-framework compatibility, data integration flexibility, and advanced analytics to bolster transparency and governance. Co-founder Jamil Khatri emphasizes the strategic alliance with Sustainable Lab as a move to provide robust technological solutions that meet modern regulatory requirements while aligning with Uniqus' philosophy of combining domain expertise and scalability.

