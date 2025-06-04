Left Menu

Truecaller's Premium Surge: Three Million Milestone Achieved

Truecaller has reached major achievements with over three million paying subscribers, marking significant growth, especially on iOS. Enhanced AI features and strategic improvements in its premium offering have spurred this development, with the app evolving into a core identity layer in mobile communication.

Updated: 04-06-2025 17:55 IST
  • India

Truecaller recently hit significant milestones in its paid consumer segment, surpassing three million paying subscribers, including achieving over one million subscribers on iOS. By March 2025, these numbers reflect a robust growth driven by new AI capabilities and iOS updates.

CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala emphasized the simplicity and value of their premium services, which now feature tools like AI-Assistant, spam blocking, fraud insurance, and the Live Caller ID for iOS. Their strategic family packages and pricing optimizations have further contributed to their success.

COO Fredrik Kjell highlighted plans to enhance their subscription offerings, foreseeing significant revenue growth. As a crucial platform for trusted communication, especially in emerging markets, Truecaller is positioning itself as a pivotal tool for safe and effective conversations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

