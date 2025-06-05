Left Menu

Reddit Sues Anthropic Over Unauthorized Data Scraping

Reddit has filed a lawsuit against AI company Anthropic, accusing them of illegal data scraping to train their chatbot, Claude. Reddit alleges Anthropic used bots to access user content without consent. Anthropic denies the claims. Reddit has licensing agreements with other AI firms to protect user content.

In a legal move, Reddit has initiated a lawsuit against the AI firm Anthropic, accusing it of unlawfully scraping user-generated comments to train its AI chatbot, Claude.

Reddit alleges that Anthropic employed automated bots for data access without securing user consent, in violation of its policies. The lawsuit, filed in California, highlights Reddit's previous agreements with tech giants like Google and OpenAI, intended to enforce user content protection and privacy.

In their defense, Anthropic claims their data use is lawful and underscores the importance of using online resources to train AI models. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for how AI companies leverage online data.

