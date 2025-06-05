Reddit Sues Anthropic Over Unauthorized Data Scraping

In a legal move, Reddit has initiated a lawsuit against the AI firm Anthropic, accusing it of unlawfully scraping user-generated comments to train its AI chatbot, Claude.

Reddit alleges that Anthropic employed automated bots for data access without securing user consent, in violation of its policies. The lawsuit, filed in California, highlights Reddit's previous agreements with tech giants like Google and OpenAI, intended to enforce user content protection and privacy.

In their defense, Anthropic claims their data use is lawful and underscores the importance of using online resources to train AI models. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for how AI companies leverage online data.