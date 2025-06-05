Left Menu

Turbulence in Tesla: Musk vs. Trump

Tesla shares fell as discord between Elon Musk and President Trump became public. Musk criticized new tax legislation and Trump's administration, sparking investor fears. His relationship with the White House affects Tesla's market and regulatory strategies. Despite setbacks, Tesla remains the world's most valuable automaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:45 IST
Turbulence in Tesla: Musk vs. Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Discord between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has alarmed Tesla shareholders, triggering a 7% drop in the company's shares. Musk's critique of Trump's new tax legislation has raised concerns about potential impacts on Tesla's financial health and business operations.

President Trump alleged that Musk's criticism stems from changes in tax benefits for electric vehicles, crucial to Tesla's sales strategy. Musk, in his outspoken critique, labeled the tax bill a "disgusting abomination" and advocated for its rejection through social media.

Investor anxiety is compounded as Musk's alignment with, and subsequent distancing from, the Trump administration may affect Tesla's standing with buyers and regulators alike. Recent market reactions reflect fears of long-term effects on Musk's business empire, despite Tesla retaining its status as the most valuable automaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025