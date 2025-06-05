Left Menu

Tesla's Turbulence: The Trump-Musk Rift Shakes Shareholders

The escalating conflict between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is alarming investors. Musk's recent criticism of the president's tax bill and his social media opposition have prompted a significant drop in Tesla's stock value. This clash has broader implications for Musk’s business empire, including Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:50 IST
Tesla's Turbulence: The Trump-Musk Rift Shakes Shareholders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The relationship between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hit a rocky patch, causing concerns among Tesla shareholders. The friction between the two influential figures was evident as shares of Tesla plummeted more than 8% on Thursday, following Musk's outspoken criticism of the president's tax bill.

Musk's decision to voice his disapproval of the proposed legislation on social media has drawn attention, especially given his previous alignment with the Trump administration. Trump has accused Musk of opposing the bill due to the removal of tax benefits for electric vehicles. Meanwhile, investors are worried that the souring relationship could impact Musk's extensive business operations.

The fallout is not restricted to Tesla alone, as Musk's other ventures, SpaceX and Starlink, face scrutiny amid his changing political stance. Musk's distancing from the White House coincides with a decline in Tesla's stock price, affected by political controversies and loss of tax incentives. Despite the setbacks, Tesla remains the most valuable automaker globally.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025