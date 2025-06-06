Revolutionizing Healthcare: IoT and AI Workshop in Hyderabad
A three-day workshop, 'IoT-AI for Healthcare', organized by IHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad, will be held from June 23 to 25, 2025. It aims to integrate IoT and AI into healthcare, providing participants with practical skills through hands-on sessions using microcontrollers, AI, and cloud-based services.
Hyderabad, India—The IIIT Hyderabad's IHub-Data is gearing up to conduct a pivotal three-day workshop titled "IoT-AI for Healthcare" from June 23 to 25, 2025. Targeting the nexus of healthcare and technology, this initiative aims to equip students with essential practical skills.
Participants will delve into the applications of AI and IoT in addressing modern medical challenges through a curriculum featuring expert-led sessions, interactive demonstrations, and project-based learning. Attendees will work with microcontrollers, sensors, and wireless modules.
The comprehensive program promises to impart knowledge on deploying machine learning on edge devices, managing smart sensor data, and developing cloud-integrated health monitoring dashboards. Highlighting its appeal, participants receive a complimentary IoT hardware kit for ongoing experimentation.
