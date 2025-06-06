Revolutionizing Healthcare: IoT and AI Workshop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India—The IIIT Hyderabad's IHub-Data is gearing up to conduct a pivotal three-day workshop titled "IoT-AI for Healthcare" from June 23 to 25, 2025. Targeting the nexus of healthcare and technology, this initiative aims to equip students with essential practical skills.

Participants will delve into the applications of AI and IoT in addressing modern medical challenges through a curriculum featuring expert-led sessions, interactive demonstrations, and project-based learning. Attendees will work with microcontrollers, sensors, and wireless modules.

The comprehensive program promises to impart knowledge on deploying machine learning on edge devices, managing smart sensor data, and developing cloud-integrated health monitoring dashboards. Highlighting its appeal, participants receive a complimentary IoT hardware kit for ongoing experimentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)