Genpact Acquires XponentL Data to Boost AI Transformation Capabilities

Technology services firm Genpact has announced the acquisition of XponentL Data, a provider of data and artificial intelligence solutions.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Genpact's capabilities in data strategy, design, and engineering. Although the deal size remains undisclosed, Genpact highlights the enhanced capacity to aid clients in AI transformation from strategy formulation to implementation.

XponentL brings expertise in a range of leading data platforms, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, promising accelerated business value. Genpact and XponentL share a vision to unlock data potential, and the acquisition marks a significant step in achieving this at speed and scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)