Uttar Pradesh Advances Security with Cutting-Edge CBRN Technology

The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing security measures to protect key installations and VIPs from CBRN threats. Collaborating with national agencies like DRDO and ECIL, the state plans a multi-layered safety mechanism. Innovations include foreign technology-based systems and advanced robotic surveillance devices inspired by U.S. security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:49 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant steps to bolster its security infrastructure against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats. In a concerted effort to safeguard key locations and high-profile individuals, the state intends to procure advanced technological solutions.

Drawing inspiration from the security protocols of India's Parliament, the Uttar Pradesh government is collaborating with agencies like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) to devise a comprehensive safety framework. Consultation with entities such as the Uttar Pradesh Police, paramilitary forces, and various disaster management bodies is underway.

The state's strategy includes adopting technology from the United States or France and involves the use of sophisticated robotic surveillance devices. These innovations aim to secure strategic sites such as the state assembly and airports, marking a pioneering move in India's approach to internal security and threat neutralization.

