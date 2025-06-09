Indian Tech Giants Make Waves at Record-Breaking London Tech Week

In a historic turnout, over 350 Indian technology companies have joined London Tech Week, marking the largest-ever delegation from India to attend the event. This significant participation underscores the deepening India-UK tech collaboration following the recent India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of AI innovation at the event, unveiling 'Extract', an AI assistant designed to streamline planning and development processes in local councils. Additionally, the UK government announced a GBP 187-million 'TechFirst' initiative to integrate digital skills and AI education in schools and communities.

Hemin Bharucha from London & Partners highlighted the growing influence of Indian companies in London, attributing the tech sector's vibrancy to these collaborations. With fintech firms like Paytm investing in UK ventures, the India-UK tech relationship continues to be a driving force in global technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)