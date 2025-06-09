Left Menu

Indian Tech Giants Make Waves at Record-Breaking London Tech Week

Over 350 Indian technology companies form the largest-ever delegation to London Tech Week, showcasing the growing India-UK tech partnership after the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. British PM Keir Starmer highlights AI-driven planning reforms and announces the 'TechFirst' programme for AI education, further strengthening bilateral ties and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:00 IST
Indian Tech Giants Make Waves at Record-Breaking London Tech Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic turnout, over 350 Indian technology companies have joined London Tech Week, marking the largest-ever delegation from India to attend the event. This significant participation underscores the deepening India-UK tech collaboration following the recent India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of AI innovation at the event, unveiling 'Extract', an AI assistant designed to streamline planning and development processes in local councils. Additionally, the UK government announced a GBP 187-million 'TechFirst' initiative to integrate digital skills and AI education in schools and communities.

Hemin Bharucha from London & Partners highlighted the growing influence of Indian companies in London, attributing the tech sector's vibrancy to these collaborations. With fintech firms like Paytm investing in UK ventures, the India-UK tech relationship continues to be a driving force in global technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025