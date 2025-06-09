Left Menu

Amaravati's Quantum Valley: Andhra's Leap Into Global Innovation

Andhra Pradesh aims to establish a distinct Quantum Valley in Amaravati, aspiring to mirror Silicon Valley's global innovation appeal. The Rs 4,000 crore initiative will unfold from 2025 to 2030, emphasizing quantum technologies. A workshop involving diverse sectors is slated for June 30 in Vijayawada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:52 IST
Amaravati's Quantum Valley: Andhra's Leap Into Global Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced the plans for Amaravati's Quantum Valley to gain a global innovation reputation akin to Silicon Valley. He chaired a review meeting with IT experts to strategize the State Quantum Mission, focusing on creating a significant Quantum Valley ecosystem.

Naidu emphasized the need for a symbolic presence like that of Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City, marking the upcoming Quantum Valley's importance in the region. A workshop on the Quantum Mission is planned for June 30 in Vijayawada, bringing together startups, academia, IT, and other sectors.

The Rs 4,000 crore mission, led by Naidu and key officials, will be executed in two phases: 2025–27 for infrastructure and research, and 2027–30 for commercialization. The mission aims to advance quantum computing and other technologies, with IBM anchoring this innovative pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025