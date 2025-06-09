Amaravati's Quantum Valley: Andhra's Leap Into Global Innovation

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced the plans for Amaravati's Quantum Valley to gain a global innovation reputation akin to Silicon Valley. He chaired a review meeting with IT experts to strategize the State Quantum Mission, focusing on creating a significant Quantum Valley ecosystem.

Naidu emphasized the need for a symbolic presence like that of Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City, marking the upcoming Quantum Valley's importance in the region. A workshop on the Quantum Mission is planned for June 30 in Vijayawada, bringing together startups, academia, IT, and other sectors.

The Rs 4,000 crore mission, led by Naidu and key officials, will be executed in two phases: 2025–27 for infrastructure and research, and 2027–30 for commercialization. The mission aims to advance quantum computing and other technologies, with IBM anchoring this innovative pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)