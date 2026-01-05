Bharat Steel 2026 to Spotlight Global Innovation in Steel and Green Tech

Bharat Steel 2026, an international conference-cum-exhibition organised by the Ministry of Steel, will be held from 16–17 April 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Positioned as a premier global platform, the event will unite policymakers, technology leaders, steel manufacturers, investors, and international stakeholders to shape the future of the steel sector in India and worldwide.

A Global Platform for Policy, Technology and Sustainable Growth

Bharat Steel will showcase India’s steel sector vision, policy direction, decarbonisation strategy, and expanding investment opportunities. Senior leadership from the Government of India, State Governments, CEOs of major steel and mining companies, global technology providers, financial institutions, and international delegations are expected to participate.

The event will feature:

High-level policy dialogues

Technology showcases

CEO roundtables

Sustainability and green-steel discussions

Business collaboration opportunities

Announcements on emerging steel technologies and market expansion

With India targeting rapid capacity enhancement, green hydrogen integration, and digital transformation, Bharat Steel is expected to generate significant national and global attention.

Call for Media Partnerships Across Digital, Print and Broadcast

To ensure wide and impactful coverage, the Ministry of Steel invites media organisations to partner with Bharat Steel 2026 as:

Digital Media Partners

Print Media Partners (Magazines & Newspapers)

Electronic/TV Media Partners

Media partners will help amplify key messages, policy outcomes, technological breakthroughs, and industry perspectives before, during, and after the event.

Scope of Collaboration

Web and digital promotion

Social media amplification

Print advertisements & editorial support

TV interviews, panel discussions, and highlight broadcasts

Multi-platform coverage across pre-event, event, and post-event phases

Partner media houses will gain access to:

Senior government officials

Global steel industry leadership

Exclusive interviews & insights

On-ground reporting opportunities

Premium visibility across a marquee international platform

Invitation to Participate

Media organisations interested in partnering for Bharat Steel 2026 may share their organisational profile at:

For further information or clarifications, contact:

Mr. Siddharth Prahladan: +91 99117 73993

Mr. Siddharth Gautam: +91 98991 34806

Bharat Steel 2026 is set to become one of the most influential platforms for the global steel and clean-industry transformation, offering unparalleled visibility and engagement for media and industry stakeholders alike.