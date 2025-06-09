BEML Advances Self-Reliance with Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

BEML Limited announced on Monday that it has signed three pivotal licensing agreements with the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), part of the DRDO, to manufacture critical mobility systems for the Indian Army's Armoured Corps.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited will now develop and produce two key support vehicles: the Unit Maintenance Vehicle and the Unit Repair Vehicle for the MBT Arjun, alongside a Full Trailer designed for 70T Tank Transporters, featuring Advanced Hydraulic Suspension.

This strategic move aligns with India's ambition to boost its self-reliance in defense technology, known as the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, and significantly enhances the Indian Army's operational capabilities with domestic, next-generation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)