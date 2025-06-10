Apple Unveils Modest AI Updates Amidst Growing Pressure from Rivals

Apple revealed a series of moderate artificial intelligence enhancements at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. The company focused on pragmatic advancements rather than large-scale AI promises, showcasing features like live translations for calls and design modifications that enhance user experience.

With these updates, Apple is opening up its foundational AI models to third-party developers, a move reflecting a collaborative approach seen in the sector. The announcement highlighted the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT for image generation, stressing user privacy in data sharing.

While Apple's stock dipped slightly following the conference, the tech giant remains committed to providing developers with diverse tools to compete with other industry leaders. Apple's strategy involves adopting both its own and rival-based solutions to better support developers in an increasingly competitive AI landscape.