RenewSys India Shines in 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

In a testament to India's manufacturing capabilities, RenewSys India Pvt Ltd has secured a place as a 'Top Performer' in the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard by PV Evolution Labs, a prestigious testing laboratory in the USA.

This accolade emphasizes the consistent quality and reliability of RenewSys solar modules, establishing them among the most reliable and rigorously tested in the global solar market. Avinash Hiranandani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, expressed his gratitude, emphasizing the company's commitment to excellence in manufacturing and innovation.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL, acknowledged RenewSys's achievements and their focus on quality. With advanced facilities across India, RenewSys continues to lead in solar technology backed by research and development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)