Ofcom Launches Investigations into Online Safety Breaches in the UK

Britain's media watchdog, Ofcom, has announced nine investigations into potential breaches of the UK's stringent Online Safety Act. The targets of these inquiries include the internet message board 4chan and various file-sharing platforms.

The regulator's focus is on ensuring that these platforms meet tough safety standards, particularly those designed to combat criminal activity such as child exploitation and illegal content distribution. Ofcom has received reports alleging illegal content on 4chan and potential circulation of child abuse material on seven file-sharing services.

If these companies are found to have neglected their safety responsibilities, they may face substantial fines, potentially reaching up to 18 million pounds or 10% of their global revenue. The aim is to enforce comprehensive child protection and establish a robust legal framework to tackle online criminal activities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)