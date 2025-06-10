Global ChatGPT Outage Sparks User Uproar Across Continents

OpenAI's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, suffered a significant outage on Tuesday, impacting users worldwide, with India and the U.S. seeing the most disruptions.

Real-time monitoring platform Downdetector highlighted a sharp increase in outage reports around 3:00 PM, India time, with 800 complaints noted just in that region.

OpenAI addressed the issue on its system status page, yet did not offer a clear timeline for resolving the problem.