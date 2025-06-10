Mexico's Antitrust Showdown: Google Faces Major Fine Over Digital Monopoly
Mexico's antitrust authority is nearing a decision on whether Google illegally monopolized digital advertising, threatening the firm with an 8% revenue fine. The investigation began in 2020, with Google defending its position. The decision could position Mexico alongside U.S. efforts against Google's search and advertising dominance.
Mexico's antitrust regulator is poised to deliver a landmark decision regarding Google's dominance in the digital advertising sector, which could result in a significant fine amounting to 8% of the company's annual revenue in the country. According to public documents, the decision is expected by June 17.
The Federal Economic Competition Commission, or Cofece, initiated an investigation in 2020, suspecting Google of establishing a monopoly. In 2023, the process transitioned into a trial phase, enabling Google to present counter-evidence. Cofece has sought financial records from tax authorities to support its case.
This move follows international scrutiny of Google's business practices, mirroring legal challenges faced in the United States, where the company has been accused of maintaining unlawful monopolies in search and advertising markets. The outcome of Mexico's ruling could have far-reaching implications for Google's operations in Latin America.
ALSO READ
Drama and Upsets Define Asian Football Week
African Mining Week 2025 Set to Redefine Investment in Critical Minerals
Ecuador's Oil Inferno: Esmeraldas Refinery Blaze Contained
Pioneering Future Education: AI Conclave to Redefine India's Learning Landscape
Sebi Fines MCX Rs 25 Lakh for Disclosure Failures