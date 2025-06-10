Mexico's Antitrust Showdown: Google Faces Major Fine Over Digital Monopoly

Mexico's antitrust regulator is poised to deliver a landmark decision regarding Google's dominance in the digital advertising sector, which could result in a significant fine amounting to 8% of the company's annual revenue in the country. According to public documents, the decision is expected by June 17.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission, or Cofece, initiated an investigation in 2020, suspecting Google of establishing a monopoly. In 2023, the process transitioned into a trial phase, enabling Google to present counter-evidence. Cofece has sought financial records from tax authorities to support its case.

This move follows international scrutiny of Google's business practices, mirroring legal challenges faced in the United States, where the company has been accused of maintaining unlawful monopolies in search and advertising markets. The outcome of Mexico's ruling could have far-reaching implications for Google's operations in Latin America.