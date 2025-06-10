Rafa Nadal Rides New Waves in Electric Powerboat Racing

As Rafa Nadal transitions from his illustrious tennis career to a new sporting arena, he ventures into electric powerboat racing. The legendary tennis star is navigating the Adriatic waves with his Team Rafa, competing in the E1 World Championship in Dubrovnik.

Just days after receiving a lifetime honor at the French Open, marking his legacy in tennis with a permanent footprint on the esteemed red clay of Roland Garros, Nadal's team clinched a significant victory in Doha. Now, as the European leg of the electric boat racing series commences, Team Rafa stands at the pinnacle of the championship standings.

The E1 World Championship, a pioneering event endorsed by the Union Internationale Motonautique, showcases cutting-edge sustainable marine technology. With male and female pilots steering RaceBird boats, the competition travels through renowned cities worldwide. As a series with an array of celebrity team owners, including prominent athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady, the competition will ultimately crown its 'Champions of the Water' in Miami on November 8.