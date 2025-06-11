India's AI Surge: Pioneering Growth in a Digital Ecosystem

The Indian AI market is projected to expand to over USD 17 billion by 2027, tripling its current size. This surge is propelled by rising enterprise technology investments, a dynamic digital ecosystem, and an enriched pool of skilled professionals, as highlighted in a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

With 16% of the world's AI talent, India stands as a global leader in AI, second only to the US. BCG's report, 'India's AI Leap: BCG Perspective on Emerging Challengers', emphasizes India's thriving AI ecosystem, supported by over 600,000 AI professionals, 700 million internet users, and the launch of over 2000 AI startups in the past three years.

India's robust public digital infrastructures like Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker lay a scalable foundation for AI integration across industries. The nation's vast internet user base generates data critical for AI model training, projected to facilitate the development of expansive AI solutions. Additionally, the government's IndiaAI initiative aims to build key AI compute infrastructure, enabling businesses to leverage AI as a strategic necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)