Cool Change: India's New AC Standards Set to Bring Sustainability and Savings

India's air-conditioning industry is set to adapt to new government temperature standardization without raising prices. Companies like Voltas, LG, and Blue Star support the move, seeing it as a path to sustainability, energy savings, and enhanced product longevity. Implementation is expected within a few months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The air-conditioning industry in India is poised to implement new temperature standardization announced by the government, promising not to pass on any additional costs to consumers. This major shift is anticipated to happen within a few months, reshaping inventory and design amid a wave of industry support.

Prominent room-air conditioner (RAC) manufacturers, including Voltas, LG Electronics, Blue Star, and Haier, have warmly welcomed the government's directive. They recognize the initiative as a sustainable growth strategy, highlighting its potential to optimize energy usage, alleviate grid pressures during peak summer periods, and enhance the lifespan of air conditioning units.

Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled plans for a regulatory framework to standardize air conditioner default temperatures—spanning 20 to 28 degrees Celsius. Companies indicate minimal design tweaks are necessary, with up to six months allocated for full compliance. Firm commitments from industry leaders emphasize readiness to support this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

