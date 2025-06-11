India Eyes Enhanced Surveillance Amid Rapid Chinese Advances

In a seminar at Subroto Park hosted by the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit underlined the urgent need for India to enhance its surveillance platforms amid significant advancements by China in military space technology.

Dixit addressed the increasing threat posed by China's progression from operating 36 satellites in 2010 to potentially over a thousand by 2024, with a sizable portion dedicated to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. He emphasized the transition from traditional kill chain methodologies to a sophisticated 'kill mesh,' integrating ISR satellites and weapon systems.

Amid these challenges, Dixit lauded India's achievements, notably through successful operations such as Operation Sindoor, crediting the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) for its strategic and timely decision-making capabilities in military operations.

