Google's Strategic Buyouts Amid Legal Battles and AI Transition

Google has offered buyouts to employees in several key divisions as it intensifies cost-cutting measures. This move comes as the company awaits a court decision that could lead to the breakup of its business empire. The Mountain View-based company confirmed this strategic streamlining, although the exact number of affected employees remains unknown. Reports from The Wall Street Journal indicate the buyouts have been extended to staff in Google's search, advertising, research, and engineering units.

In a statement, Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini highlighted that certain teams are introducing voluntary exit programs paired with severance packages to support the company's strategic objectives. Moreover, employees working remotely near an office are being encouraged to adopt a hybrid work model. These buyouts coincide with Google's ongoing antitrust battles, as it prepares for potential significant structural changes.

US District Judge Amit Mehta is currently presiding over a government proposal aimed at preventing Google from making hefty payments to companies like Apple for search engine dominance. If approved, Google may be required to share its data with competitors and potentially sell its Chrome browser. Meanwhile, the Justice Department continues to pressure Google over alleged monopolistic practices in its digital ad network.

(With inputs from agencies.)