Trinamool Congress Clashes with Election Commission Over Voter List Discrepancies

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for not addressing concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal. Banerjee alleges voter list discrepancies and demands action, accusing the Central government of withholding Rs 2 lakh crore funds meant for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:51 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has sparked a political clash with the Election Commission (EC), accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of failing to address West Bengal's concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Banerjee described the EC's demeanor as 'aggressive' following a meeting with the commission.

Banerjee's accusations focus on alleged discrepancies in the electoral roll, claiming a conspiracy to manipulate voter lists rather than voting machines. He challenges the EC to produce evidence of alleged infiltration and demands justice for the state, which the Trinamool Congress claims is owed Rs 2 lakh crore by the Centre.

As the debate heats up, the TMC urges unified action from opposition parties against perceived electoral misconduct. Meanwhile, EC officials have called for strict adherence to election protocols, assuring that the enhanced honorarium for BLOs will be released promptly.

