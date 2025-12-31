Left Menu

Candlelight Vigil in Dehradun: Demand for Justice for Angel Chakma

Students in Dehradun held a candlelight march protesting racial discrimination after the murder of Angel Chakma from Tripura. Under the Unified Tripura Students Association, they chanted for justice and criticized police handling. Chakma, a final-year MBA student, was fatally attacked, igniting regional outrage.

Dehradun | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A candlelight vigil in Dehradun saw students protesting the murder of Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old from Tripura, while calling for justice against alleged racial discrimination.

Organized under the Unified Tripura Students Association banner, protesters marched from Gandhi Park to the Ghantaghar, with students from various states joining in solidarity.

Despite police claims of insufficient evidence of racial motives, the protesters criticized law enforcement, while also shedding light on broader issues of discrimination faced by northeastern students in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

