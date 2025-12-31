Left Menu

INSV Kaundinya Sets Sail: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally crafted wooden sailing ship, has embarked on a voyage to Oman from Porbandar, Gujarat. Flagged off by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, the ship showcases India's historical maritime craftsmanship, using techniques where wooden planks are stitched with coconut coir and sealed with natural resins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight in a photograph shared by the team of INSV Kaundinya, which has embarked on its maiden journey to Oman from Porbandar in Gujarat. The prime minister's message conveyed enthusiasm and support for the ship's crew navigating the high seas.

Flagged off earlier this week by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan with Oman's Ambassador Issa Saleh Al Shibani in attendance, the INSV Kaundinya stands as a testament to India's naval heritage. Constructed using age-old stitched-plank techniques, it merges historical craftsmanship with modern seafaring capabilities.

Unique in its construction, INSV Kaundinya utilizes wooden planks stitched with coconut coir rope and sealed with natural resins. This approach revives a traditional shipbuilding technique once widespread across India's coastal regions and the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

