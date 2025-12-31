INSV Kaundinya Sets Sail: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight in a photograph shared by the team of INSV Kaundinya, which has embarked on its maiden journey to Oman from Porbandar in Gujarat. The prime minister's message conveyed enthusiasm and support for the ship's crew navigating the high seas.

Flagged off earlier this week by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan with Oman's Ambassador Issa Saleh Al Shibani in attendance, the INSV Kaundinya stands as a testament to India's naval heritage. Constructed using age-old stitched-plank techniques, it merges historical craftsmanship with modern seafaring capabilities.

Unique in its construction, INSV Kaundinya utilizes wooden planks stitched with coconut coir rope and sealed with natural resins. This approach revives a traditional shipbuilding technique once widespread across India's coastal regions and the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)