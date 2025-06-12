Bharat's Digital Revolution: 11 Years of Transformation
The Modi government has leveraged technology over the past 11 years to transform Bharat into a leading digital economy. Under PM Modi's leadership, digital advancements have significantly impacted various sectors, including healthcare, education, and commerce, contributing to societal and economic growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The Modi government has utilized technology's potential, turning Bharat into a leading digital economy over the past 11 years, declared Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.
The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked its 11-year milestone on June 9, showcasing its digital achievements.
Shah emphasized that the Modi administration has revolutionized sectors such as healthcare, education, and commerce through digital innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nvidia's Earnings Highlight Technology and Bond Market Dynamics
Budget 2025 Delivers $100M Boost for Māori Education and Bilingual Schools
Rahul Gandhi vs BJP: The Battle Over Caste and Education
Building Futures: Shree TMT's Steel Commitment to Education
Revolutionizing Design Education: IIT Roorkee and Intellipaat's UI/UX Course