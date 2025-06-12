Left Menu

Bharat's Digital Revolution: 11 Years of Transformation

The Modi government has leveraged technology over the past 11 years to transform Bharat into a leading digital economy. Under PM Modi's leadership, digital advancements have significantly impacted various sectors, including healthcare, education, and commerce, contributing to societal and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:22 IST
The Modi government has utilized technology's potential, turning Bharat into a leading digital economy over the past 11 years, declared Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked its 11-year milestone on June 9, showcasing its digital achievements.

Shah emphasized that the Modi administration has revolutionized sectors such as healthcare, education, and commerce through digital innovation.

