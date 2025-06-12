Left Menu

Oracle's AI Cloud Surge: Revenue Forecast Boosts Shares

Oracle shares rose nearly 8% after boosting its annual revenue forecast due to high demand for AI-related cloud services. The company expects revenue to reach at least $67 billion by fiscal 2026. This growth reflects the rising confidence in the software sector, even amid geopolitical tensions and potential tariff impacts on AI investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:36 IST
Oracle's AI Cloud Surge: Revenue Forecast Boosts Shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oracle experienced a notable surge in premarket trading, with shares climbing nearly 8% following an upgrade in the company's annual revenue forecast. This bullish outlook is largely attributed to a robust demand for Oracle's AI-related cloud services, propelling its stock up nearly 6% this year as faith in the software sector endures.

In a strategic move earlier this year, Oracle introduced Stargate, a partnership aimed at enhancing large-scale computing capabilities for OpenAI. Michael Ashley Schulman of Running Point Capital Advisors remarked on Oracle's evolution from a 'stodgy' image to a 'cloud-native mage', indicating a transformative competitive landscape.

Oracle's CEO, Safra Catz, announced a projected total revenue of at least $67 billion for fiscal 2026, as the company reported quarterly cloud services revenue rising by 14% to $11.70 billion. Following these strong financial results, several brokerages raised their price targets for Oracle's stock, which trades at a forward P/E ratio of 25.86.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025