Revolutionizing AI: Meet Kruti, India's First Agentic AI Assistant

Ola group's AI subsidiary, Krutrim, introduced a groundbreaking AI assistant named 'Kruti' on Thursday. 'Kruti' is engineered to perform diverse tasks such as cab booking, meal ordering, and bill payments, along with image creation and comprehensive research.

As the first AI assistant in India to transcend passive chatbot functionalities, Kruti promises proactive task execution and advanced reasoning abilities. It supports both voice and text interactions, while recalling past user interactions to tailor responses according to individual preferences.

Operating in 13 Indian languages and optimized for mobile devices, Kruti leverages Krutrim's V2 large language model. Its advanced multimodal features, including research mode and image generation, aim to provide a scalable and cost-efficient AI experience for Indian users. The assistant integrates with various apps, providing context-sensitive help and minimizing the need for app-switching.

(With inputs from agencies.)