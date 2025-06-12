Left Menu

Revolutionizing AI: Meet Kruti, India's First Agentic AI Assistant

Ola's AI division, Krutrim, unveiled 'Kruti', an AI assistant that performs proactive tasks like cab booking and bill payment. It supports 13 languages, utilizes a sophisticated large language model, and offers an SDK for developers. Kruti is characterized by its proactive, multilingual capabilities tailored for Indian users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:04 IST
Revolutionizing AI: Meet Kruti, India's First Agentic AI Assistant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola group's AI subsidiary, Krutrim, introduced a groundbreaking AI assistant named 'Kruti' on Thursday. 'Kruti' is engineered to perform diverse tasks such as cab booking, meal ordering, and bill payments, along with image creation and comprehensive research.

As the first AI assistant in India to transcend passive chatbot functionalities, Kruti promises proactive task execution and advanced reasoning abilities. It supports both voice and text interactions, while recalling past user interactions to tailor responses according to individual preferences.

Operating in 13 Indian languages and optimized for mobile devices, Kruti leverages Krutrim's V2 large language model. Its advanced multimodal features, including research mode and image generation, aim to provide a scalable and cost-efficient AI experience for Indian users. The assistant integrates with various apps, providing context-sensitive help and minimizing the need for app-switching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025