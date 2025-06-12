Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India Embraces Hyper-Personalisation: A New Era in Luxury Car Customisation

Mercedes-Benz India is focusing on introducing special edition trims of their cars with customization options. The German automaker's Bengaluru-based R&D center plays a key role. The recently launched AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' is an example, priced at Rs 4.3 crore, with only 30 units available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:06 IST
In a significant move toward personalization, Mercedes-Benz India is set to introduce more special edition trims with customizable options. Leveraging the expertise of its Bengaluru-based global R&D center, the luxury carmaker aims to cater to customers' distinct preferences.

A notable introduction in this domain is the AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition,' priced at Rs 4.3 crore. Unveiled on Thursday, this exclusive model will see only 30 units released across the country for top-end luxury vehicle customers.

Inspired by the Indian landscape, the new trim was developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer highlighted the growing trend of hyper-personalization in the luxury segment, emphasizing the brand's commitment to setting industry trends with customized offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

