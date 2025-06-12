Mercedes-Benz India Embraces Hyper-Personalisation: A New Era in Luxury Car Customisation

In a significant move toward personalization, Mercedes-Benz India is set to introduce more special edition trims with customizable options. Leveraging the expertise of its Bengaluru-based global R&D center, the luxury carmaker aims to cater to customers' distinct preferences.

A notable introduction in this domain is the AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition,' priced at Rs 4.3 crore. Unveiled on Thursday, this exclusive model will see only 30 units released across the country for top-end luxury vehicle customers.

Inspired by the Indian landscape, the new trim was developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer highlighted the growing trend of hyper-personalization in the luxury segment, emphasizing the brand's commitment to setting industry trends with customized offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)