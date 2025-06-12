Slight Uptick in U.S. Producer Prices Despite Lower Service Costs

In a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a moderate increase in producer prices for May was noted, largely attributed to reduced service costs including airfares. The producer price index for final demand registered a 0.1% increase following a revised 0.2% decline in April.

This rise was slightly below economists' forecasts, who anticipated a 0.2% increase. Over the past 12 months, producer prices have increased by 2.6%, up from a 2.5% annual gain in April, indicating a mild upward trend.

Meanwhile, consumer prices showed marginal growth in May, primarily driven by reduced gasoline and airline fares. However, experts predict inflation could escalate in the latter half of the year due to escalating tariffs, as the Federal Reserve maintains a steady interest rate and contemplates policy adjustments in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)