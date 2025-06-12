Left Menu

Oracle's Cloud Surge: AI Fuels Revenue Rise

Oracle's stock soared beyond $200 after it raised its annual revenue forecast, driven by the demand for its AI-related cloud services. The firm's revenue and market position continue to strengthen, even amid geopolitical tensions. Oracle's recent partnership with OpenAI exemplifies its commitment to large-scale computing advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:06 IST
Oracle has achieved a milestone with its stock reaching over $200, buoyed by its optimistic annual revenue forecasts, which analysts attribute to the increasing demand for the company's AI-focused cloud services. This marks a significant advance in Oracle's market standing despite prevailing geopolitical instabilities.

The company's collaboration with OpenAI through the Stargate joint venture highlights its dedication to advancing large-scale computing capabilities, critical for AI infrastructure. With a revenue expectation of at least $67 billion by fiscal 2026, Oracle continues to draw investor confidence, as evidenced by increased price targets from several brokerages.

Oracle's financial performance remains competitive, with its quarterly cloud revenue up 14% to $11.70 billion. Analysts from Piper Sandler suggest Oracle's growth phase parallels its prominence during the Internet boom of the late 90s, further underscoring its evolving role in the tech sector.

