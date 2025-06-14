White House Scrutinizes SpaceX Contracts Amidst Musk-Trump Tensions

The White House has recently instructed the Defense Department and NASA to conduct a thorough review of SpaceX's contracts, amounting to billions of dollars, following public tensions between President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, according to sources familiar with the directive.

The administration's decision to scrutinize these contracts could set the stage for possible retaliation against Musk, who was, until recently, a senior advisor to the president. The Pentagon is also weighing SpaceX's involvement in a potential missile defense system.

This move raises questions about the potential influence of politics over SpaceX's significant role in U.S. aerospace and defense operations, with experts concerned about the impact on national security and public interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)