Ultraviolette's Global Electric Surge: Powering into Europe

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette has announced its entry into the European market, as part of a broader strategy to expand its global reach. By 2028, the company hopes exports will account for up to 35% of its revenue.

Ultraviolette is launching its F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet models across multiple European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK. The decision aligns with Europe's strong affinity for motorcycling culture and rigorous certification standards, according to CEO Narayan Subramaniam.

The company is currently exporting fully built units from India, but may consider local assembly plants in Europe as its market presence grows. Looking ahead, Ultraviolette plans to explore opportunities in South East Asia and Latin America.