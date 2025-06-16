Ultraviolette's Global Electric Surge: Powering into Europe
Electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette is entering the European market with its F77 models, aiming for 35% of revenue from exports by 2028. The company is leveraging Europe's strong motorcycling culture and stringent certifications to establish its brand globally, with future plans for South East Asia and Latin America.
- Country:
- India
Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette has announced its entry into the European market, as part of a broader strategy to expand its global reach. By 2028, the company hopes exports will account for up to 35% of its revenue.
Ultraviolette is launching its F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet models across multiple European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK. The decision aligns with Europe's strong affinity for motorcycling culture and rigorous certification standards, according to CEO Narayan Subramaniam.
The company is currently exporting fully built units from India, but may consider local assembly plants in Europe as its market presence grows. Looking ahead, Ultraviolette plans to explore opportunities in South East Asia and Latin America.