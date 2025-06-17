Google's Commitment to India's Digital Transformation

India's digital economy is surging forward as a global leader, thanks to Google's strategic commitment, according to Preeti Lobana, Google India's Country Manager. In a conversation with PTI, she emphasized the need for trust and security to maintain momentum in an AI-driven era.

Lobana highlighted Google's ongoing initiatives, such as ensuring content created using AI tools is marked with identifiable watermarks. She emphasized that addressing AI-powered deepfakes and misinformation requires collaboration across industries.

With India projected to evolve into a USD 1-trillion digital economy, Google aims to utilize its advertising, cloud, and AI expertise to further national growth. Lobana underscored India's critical role in Google's global strategy, noting the success of products like YouTube Shorts and Google Pay.

(With inputs from agencies.)