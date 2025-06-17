Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Enters Indonesian EV Market with iQube Electric Scooter Launch

TVS Motor Company is launching its iQube electric scooter in Indonesia, highlighting the significant growth of the Indonesian EV market. Assembling at its East Karawang facility, iQube will be available at IDR 29.9 million. The scooter boasts a 115 km range, appealing to over 6 lakh global customers.

TVS Motor Company has taken a significant step into the Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with the launch of its all-electric scooter, iQube.

PT TVS Motor, an arm of the company, is now accepting bookings for the iQube in Indonesia at an initial price of IDR 29.9 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.6 lakh, according to a company statement.

The electric vehicle (EV) segment has shown strong growth in Indonesia with a 101 percent compound annual growth rate over the last three years, as noted by TVS Motor Company's Senior Vice-President ASEAN, James Chan. The company plans to assemble the iQube at its facility in East Karawang, aiming to provide high-quality EV options to meet this rising demand.

