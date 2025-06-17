Left Menu

AI in Focus: India's Preparedness for Technological Advancement

A parliamentary committee in India is set to explore the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across sectors like defence and internal security. Key government officials will brief the committee on AI advancements and India's strategic preparedness. The meeting will focus on AI's impact and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:44 IST
AI in Focus: India's Preparedness for Technological Advancement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The burgeoning influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across diverse sectors, including defence and internal security, is slated to be a focal point of an upcoming parliamentary committee meeting in India. This significant gathering is scheduled for later this month and is expected to address the country's preparedness in this rapidly evolving field of technology.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, scheduled to convene on June 26, will likely witness the participation of union secretaries from the ministries of home, defence, power, and information technology. These officials are set to provide crucial insights into the impact and implications of AI, reflecting its place at the forefront of technological innovation.

Headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the committee will receive comprehensive briefings from senior government officials on AI's role in various sectors. The officials are also expected to elaborate on the strides India has made in AI development and outline future plans, emphasizing the nation's strategic readiness in harnessing this transformative technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025