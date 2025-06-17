AI in Focus: India's Preparedness for Technological Advancement

The burgeoning influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across diverse sectors, including defence and internal security, is slated to be a focal point of an upcoming parliamentary committee meeting in India. This significant gathering is scheduled for later this month and is expected to address the country's preparedness in this rapidly evolving field of technology.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, scheduled to convene on June 26, will likely witness the participation of union secretaries from the ministries of home, defence, power, and information technology. These officials are set to provide crucial insights into the impact and implications of AI, reflecting its place at the forefront of technological innovation.

Headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the committee will receive comprehensive briefings from senior government officials on AI's role in various sectors. The officials are also expected to elaborate on the strides India has made in AI development and outline future plans, emphasizing the nation's strategic readiness in harnessing this transformative technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)