Future-Proofing Businesses Through Robust Digital Transformation

As Indian enterprises embark upon rapid digital transformation journeys, robust data security emerges as a non-negotiable factor, emphasized by Salesforce South Asia President and CEO, Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Digital metamorphosis is now a vital strategic path influencing resilience and long-term value, Bhattacharya noted. 'Our prime investments focus on data security and innovation,' she added, highlighting the need for encryption and bias prevention.

Salesforce has partnered with Jaquar Group to implement AI-powered platforms, enhancing customer interactions and operational productivity across Jaquar's numerous business sectors.

