Future-Proofing Businesses Through Robust Digital Transformation
Indian businesses are accelerating digital transformation by prioritizing data security and innovation. Salesforce South Asia President and CEO, Arundhati Bhattacharya, emphasizes the importance of resilience, relevance, and value creation. Salesforce's partnership with Jaquar Group aims to enhance operations using AI-powered solutions, reinforcing security and streamlining customer engagement.
- Country:
- India
As Indian enterprises embark upon rapid digital transformation journeys, robust data security emerges as a non-negotiable factor, emphasized by Salesforce South Asia President and CEO, Arundhati Bhattacharya.
Digital metamorphosis is now a vital strategic path influencing resilience and long-term value, Bhattacharya noted. 'Our prime investments focus on data security and innovation,' she added, highlighting the need for encryption and bias prevention.
Salesforce has partnered with Jaquar Group to implement AI-powered platforms, enhancing customer interactions and operational productivity across Jaquar's numerous business sectors.

