FCC Imposes Fine on China Mobile Amid Probe

The FCC may fine China Mobile for not responding to queries in its investigation into the company's potential evasion of U.S. restrictions. This follows a previous FCC ban citing national security concerns. The probe extends to nine Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE, and China Telecom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Tuesday that it might impose a fine on China Mobile for failing to respond to inquiries in an ongoing investigation. The FCC's probe aims to discover whether the company's U.S. operations are circumventing American restrictions.

China Mobile, along with other Chinese telecommunications firms, had previously been barred by the FCC from offering services within the U.S. due to concerns over national security. This latest development marks a continuation of the FCC's rigorous examination of foreign telecommunications operations.

As part of its continuing efforts to uphold national security, the FCC disclosed in March that it was investigating nine Chinese companies, including notable names like Huawei Technologies, ZTE, and Hangzhou Hikvision. The goal is to determine if these firms are attempting to sidestep U.S. restrictions to operate unauthorized services in the country.

