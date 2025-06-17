Left Menu

Trump Mobile Launch Faces Backlash Over Controversial Gulf Naming

Trump Mobile, a U.S. service linked to the Trump family, launched Monday, pulling its coverage map after marking the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America.' This reflects an executive order by former President Trump, spurring controversy and a lawsuit from the Associated Press.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trump Mobile faced immediate backlash as it launched on Monday, pulling its coverage map within hours due to a labeling controversy. The map controversially marked the body of water south of Texas as the 'Gulf of America,' aligning with a name change initiated in an executive order by former President Donald Trump.

The name change from 'Gulf of Mexico' has been rejected internationally, causing friction when Trump signed the executive order in his second presidential term. Social media users highlighted the discrepancy after the launch, prompting Trump Mobile to remove the map and leaving users with a non-functional link.

Trump Mobile, championed by Florida-based Liberty Mobile Wireless, operates as a mobile virtual network service. It uses major carriers' networks, like T-Mobile, for its coverage. The venture aims to capitalize on Trump's political and cultural prominence, yet the Gulf naming issue spurred unwanted attention.

