Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Again Amidst Ongoing Negotiations

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order extending the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to divest the app. The extension aims to ensure the safety and security of user data while negotiations for American ownership continue. This marks the third deadline extension by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

This week, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to extend the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to divest the US operations of the wildly popular video-sharing app, the White House has announced.

Initially signed in early April, the executive order seeks to keep TikTok available for US users as a potential deal to transfer ownership to Americans remains in negotiation limbo.

The extended 90-day period will be used to solidify a deal, aiming to reassure American users of their data's security. President Trump acknowledges the ongoing talks with China, expressing optimism that President Xi Jinping will eventually approve the business transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

