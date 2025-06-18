Tech Giants Battle for AI Talent: Sam Altman's $100M Revelation

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has disclosed that Meta is offering hefty bonuses—up to $100 million—to woo his employees as part of its aggressive strategy to advance artificial intelligence. This move by Meta underscores the heated race among tech giants to enlist top-notch AI engineers and researchers.

The battle for AI expertise has escalated, likening the chase for talented individuals to the pursuit of professional athletes. Altman conveyed on the Uncapped podcast that Meta has been extending substantial offers to several members of the OpenAI team, with compensation potentially exceeding the $100 million mark.

Despite the lucrative offers, Altman noted that none of OpenAI's elite staff have accepted Meta's proposals so far. Meta, formerly a leader in open-source AI initiatives, is facing challenges due to staff departures and delays in launching cutting-edge AI models. Recently, Meta invested $14.3 billion in Scale AI and appointed Alexandr Wang to lead their superintelligence division.

