Left Menu

Legal Disputes Sink Billion-Dollar Icebreaker Deal

Samsung Heavy Industries has reported the cancellation of two icebreaker ship orders from Russia's Zvezda, valued at 4.85 trillion won ($3.54 billion). The South Korean shipbuilder claims the orders were terminated illegally by the Russian shipowner, sparking a significant financial and contractual dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:19 IST
Legal Disputes Sink Billion-Dollar Icebreaker Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean shipbuilding giant, Samsung Heavy Industries, has announced the cancellation of two significant orders from Russian entity Zvezda. These cancellations involve icebreaker ships worth a staggering 4.85 trillion won ($3.54 billion), reflecting a severe setback in their financial dealings with Russian partners.

According to regulatory filings made on Wednesday, Samsung Heavy Industries attributed this drastic decision to an 'illegal termination by the shipowner,' thereby sparking a potential legal and financial dispute between the involved parties. This cancellation underscores the fragility of international contracts in the current geopolitical climate.

The deal's collapse occurs at a time when the global shipbuilding industry is navigating economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, alongside challenges posed by fluctuating currency rates, currently at 1,370.3800 won to the dollar. The impact of this development remains a subject of keen industry and governmental scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025